Biggest Nursing Strike Over Pay Rise Set To Take Place In UK Before Christmas - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The biggest nursing strike in the history of the UK National Health Service is expected to take place across the country ahead of Christmas, the Guardian reported, citing sources in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union.

A UK-wide ballot over the strike action closed this past Wednesday, the union said, adding that over 300,000 members from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland cast their votes. The union said that the votes were being counted and the results would be emailed to all members in the coming days.

Even though the outcome is still unknown, "large swathes of the country" have supported the strike, union sources told the Guardian.

"This will see the majority of services taken out, and picket lines across the country," one union source told the newspaper.

The newspaper warned that the strike might cause delays and cancellations of operations and appointments. However, nurses providing "life-preserving" services, including emergency interventions, maintenance of therapeutic services and urgent diagnostic procedures, will continue working despite the strike, the Guardian said, citing the RCN protocols for strikes.

In recent months, the UK has witnessed a wave of strikes amid record inflation in the country. Lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers have joined the strikes to demand a pay rise.

