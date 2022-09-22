UrduPoint.com

BiH Cannot Join NATO, Republika Srpska Against Accession - Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BiH Cannot Join NATO, Republika Srpska Against Accession - Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The accession of Bosnia and Herzegovina to NATO is impossible, as Republika Srpska will not support this idea, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told RIA Novosti.

"The Serbian people, the Republika Srpska do not support the accession of (Bosnia and Herzegovina) to NATO, and this is our permanent position, despite all the events on the global stage, pressures and various factors that push for such a decision to join NATO," Dodik said.

The people of Republika Srpska have their own decision on this matter, the Bosnian Serb leader said, recalling that the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska made a decision, under which joining NATO is impossible.

"At least, this procedure would have to go through certain steps in the parliament, and I am sure that the parliament will not pass such a decision, and therefore our presence in NATO is absolutely impossible in the future," the politician added.

Related Topics

NATO National Assembly Parliament Bosnia And Herzegovina All

Recent Stories

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

2 hours ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

17 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

18 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.