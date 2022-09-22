BiH Cannot Join NATO, Republika Srpska Against Accession - Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The accession of Bosnia and Herzegovina to NATO is impossible, as Republika Srpska will not support this idea, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told RIA Novosti.

"The Serbian people, the Republika Srpska do not support the accession of (Bosnia and Herzegovina) to NATO, and this is our permanent position, despite all the events on the global stage, pressures and various factors that push for such a decision to join NATO," Dodik said.

The people of Republika Srpska have their own decision on this matter, the Bosnian Serb leader said, recalling that the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska made a decision, under which joining NATO is impossible.

"At least, this procedure would have to go through certain steps in the parliament, and I am sure that the parliament will not pass such a decision, and therefore our presence in NATO is absolutely impossible in the future," the politician added.