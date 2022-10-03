BiH Co-Leader Dodik Set to Win Republika Srpska Presidential Race

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Milorad Dodik, Serb co-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has shot to the lead in the race for the presidency of the Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serb-majority entity, the country's election commission said on Monday.

With almost 85% of the ballots counted, Dodik has secured 48.8% of the vote, followed by his close rival Jelena Trivic with 42.69%.

Some 50% of eligible Bosnians went to the polls on Sunday to elect the three co-presidents of the divided Balkan state ” a Serb, a Croat and a Bosniak ” as well as the president of the Republika Srpska and the regional and national parliaments.

Zeljka Cvijanovic, the incumbent president of the Republika Srpska, is poised to become the next Serbian leader in the country's tripartite presidency, the Bosnian electoral body said.