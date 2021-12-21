UrduPoint.com

BiH Hopes for High-level Contacts With Russia in Near Future - Foreign Minister

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) hopes that the high-level contacts with Russia will be held soon, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow is perceived as a "friend" to BiH

"We also hope to have high-level bilateral contacts. We discussed this a few minutes ago. I think this is in perspective and that it will be organized, I hope, relatively soon," Turkovich said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Turkovich noted that Russia is considered to be a friendly power to BiH, who is always open and ready to provide necessary help.

"We consider Russia a friend of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Russia was one of the first countries to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina. Recognizing our country then means that Russia is always open and very understanding towards those countries which need support, and also towards those countries whose existence is based on harmony between different ethnic groups," Turkovich added.

Turkovich is paying a visit to Russia on December 20-22 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

