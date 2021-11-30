BiH Presidium Member Dodik Heading to Russia on Nov 30, Expects to Meet Putin on Dec 2

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Serb member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Milorad Dodik is leaving for a visit to Russia on November 30, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 2, Dodik's office told Sputnik.

The member of the presidium (the collective head of state) previously announced that he planned to discuss the recently aggravated situation in BiH with the Russian leadership during a working visit to Moscow this week. Dodik indicated before his visit to Russia that he was proud of good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom he was grateful for the support of the Bosnian Serbs.

"Member of the BiH Presidium Milorad Dodik is leaving for Russia tomorrow. A meeting with President Putin is expected on December 2," the office said.