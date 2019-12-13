BiH sees over 95,000 Chinese tourists in first ten months of 2019

More than 95,000 Chinese tourists visited Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in the first ten months of this year, the country's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations announced here on Friday

SARAJEVO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 95,000 Chinese tourists visited Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in the first ten months of this year, the country's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations announced here on Friday.

According to the ministry, while in 2017, there were just over 37,000 arrivals of Chinese tourists to the Western Balkan country, 2018 saw the number rising to over 58,000.

During the first ten months of this year, there were a total of 95,208 tourists from China, 81.2 percent more than the same period a year earlier.

China is now the second largest source of tourists to BiH, second only to Croatia.The agreement on mutual visa-free access has given a major boost to the number of Chinese tourists visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina. Chinese tourists in BiH are attracted to the country's natural beauty, history and cultural heritage.