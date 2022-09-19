UrduPoint.com

BiH Tripartite Presidency Member Dodik To Meet With Putin Tue - Republika Srpska Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 05:51 PM

BiH Tripartite Presidency Member Dodik to Meet With Putin Tue - Republika Srpska Mission

MOSCOW/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of BiH's tripartite presidency, will visit Russia to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on September 20, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, he arrives in Moscow in the evening. Tomorrow. there will be a meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich around 2-3 p.m.," Perovic said, adding that he will return on Wednesday.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, energy issues, as well we the political situation in the Balkan region and the world, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin September P

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

13 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

33 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

46 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.