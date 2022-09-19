BiH Tripartite Presidency Member Dodik to Meet With Putin Tue - Republika Srpska Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of BiH's tripartite presidency, will visit Russia to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on September 20, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, he arrives in Moscow in the evening. Tomorrow. there will be a meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich around 2-3 p.m.," Perovic said, adding that he will return on Wednesday.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, energy issues, as well we the political situation in the Balkan region and the world, the diplomat added.