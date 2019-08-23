Biker Shot Man Dead in Central Berlin - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German police said a biker shot a man dead on Friday on a river embankment in the vibrant Moabit neighborhood in central Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) German police said a biker shot a man dead on Friday on a river embankment in the vibrant Moabit neighborhood in central Berlin

"Around noon, an unknown biker is believed to have shot a man dead in Moabit. We are working at the scene with many of our colleagues," German police tweeted.

The victim is said to have died of a headshot wound, according to the Berliner Kurier tabloid. There were no reports of what factors may have led to the shooting.

The daily said it had information that the suspected shooter was detained. He reportedly carried a large sum of cash and is believed to have thrown his weapon into the river.