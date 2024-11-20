Bilad Al-Sham concludes successful Run at Riyadh Season 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The "Bilad Al-Sham" festivities, held at Al-Suwaidi Park as part of Riyadh Season 2024, concluded Tuesday evening.

Organized by the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority, the event attracted a large number of visitors who enjoyed a unique cultural experience showcasing the diverse heritage of the Levant.

The event featured a variety of activities, including folkloric performances, popular carnivals, and musical evenings by Levantine artists. Visitors also had the opportunity to savor Levantine cuisine and purchase traditional clothing and handicrafts.

"Bilad Al-Sham" aimed to provide an enriching cultural experience for people of all ages, combining education and entertainment. By highlighting the traditions and culture of the Levant, the event embodied the spirit of coexistence and cultural diversity that Riyadh Season strives to promote.