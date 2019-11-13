Bilateral Labor Treaty Can Resolve Issue of Irregular Filipino Workers in Russia- Lawmaker

The overwhelming majority of Filipino workers in Russia are employed without valid visas, and this issue could be effectively resolved if the two countries concluded a bilateral labor agreement, Ann K. Hofer, the chair of the Philippine House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday

"One factor that also contributes to people-to-people ties is the growing number of Filipinos in Russia. There is an estimate that 10,000 Filipinos [reside] in Russia, and most work in child care or as domestic service workers ... However, less than 100 have valid working visas .

.. I think this can be addressed with the conclusion of a bilateral labor agreement," Hofer said at a meeting with the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

She noted that preliminary discussions on the matter had already taken place and expressed hope for it to be endorsed by the Russian lawmakers.

The Philippines and Russia are bound by intergovernmental accords for cooperation in defense, atomic energy, trade, investments, industries, agriculture, tourism and a number of other realms. The upper parliamentary houses cooperate directly and hold forums regularly.