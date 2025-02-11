Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Fabruary, 2025) :

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on 11 February 2025, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 held in Dubai from 11-13 February 2025.

Both the leaders reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties.

They reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.

Both the leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the middle East and South Asia.

Both the leaders emphasized immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.