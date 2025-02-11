Bilateral Meeting Of Prime Minister With His Kuwaiti Counterpart
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Fabruary, 2025) :
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minster of the State of Kuwait on 11 February 2025, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 held in Dubai from 11-13 February 2025.
Both the leaders reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties.
They reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.
Both the leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the middle East and South Asia.
Both the leaders emphasized immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Govern ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations
Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024
Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trad ..
DP World advances first phase of $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park in Egypt
5000 personnel to perform security duties during tri-nation cricket
PM departs for Pakistan after concluding two-day UAE visit
Chairman District Council Sukkur calls on Faryal Talpur at Zardari House
More Stories From World
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka3 minutes ago
-
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart3 minutes ago
-
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed ..3 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy2 hours ago
-
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bynder2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Atlassian Corporation3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: MultiBank Group4 hours ago
-
WHO launches plan for free child cancer medicines4 hours ago
-
Warren Gatland to leave job as Wales coach: reports4 hours ago
-
Inaugural Esports Olympics delayed to 2027 in Riyadh4 hours ago
-
China's SMIC reports annual profit slump as tech curbs bite4 hours ago