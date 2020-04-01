UrduPoint.com
Bilateral Ties Between Russia, Saudi Arabia Facilitate Effective Dialogue - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Moscow and Riyadh may have their differences, but the bilateral relationship facilitates an effective dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for our relations with Saudi Arabia, they are at a fairly high level, of course, we may have some disagreements, but in general, our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia allow, if necessary, a fairly effective dialogue," Peskov told reporters, commenting on US President Donald Trump's announcement of his assistance in resuming negotiations between Moscow and Riyadh.

Trump said on Tuesday that Russia and Saudi Arabia were discussing the oil prices slump, and the United States may join them at an appropriate time.

