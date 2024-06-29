Biles A Step Closer To Paris As Injuries Rattle US Olympic Gymnastics Trials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Simone Biles continued her march toward the Paris Olympics on Friday with a dynamic day one at the US gymnastics trials that featured brilliance and a little reminder that she's human, too.
The four-time Olympic gold medallist thrilled the Target Center crowd with her signature Yurchenko double pike vault, now also known as the Biles II.
She earned 15.975 points for the vault which no other woman has attempted in competition.
Biles topped the all-around standings after the first night of competition on 58.900 points, with the all-around winner after day two on Sunday guaranteed a trip to Paris, where gymnastics competition begins in just under a month.
The other four spots on the team will be decided by a selection committee, based on results at trials and in prior events with an eye toward maximizing the squad's scoring potential in Paris.
Jordan Chiles, part of the US silver medal-winning team in Tokyo, was second with 56.400 points.
Tokyo all-around champion Suni Lee, eying a return trip to the Games after battling back from kidney disease, was in third on 56.025 points after a night when injuries to two Olympic contenders ratcheted up the stress for everyone.
Biles's coach, Laurent Landi, said the injuries to Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello at the start of the night affected everyone, Biles included.
"It's always hard to see one of your teammates really getting hurt," he said.
"You need to be in your own bubble. We just told them to calm down and just to think about themselves, one event at a time, one skill at a time."
Biles's 37 world championship and Olympic medals make her the most decorated gymnast of all time. That haul includes a dazzling four gold from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
But three years ago, her Tokyo Games campaign came to an abrupt halt as she pulled out of a string of events as she battled the temporary mental block gymnasts call "the twisties," which causes them to lose their sense of where they are in the air.
Once unsure if she would bid for a third Olympic team, Biles has only gained strength since her return to competition in August, capturing all-around gold at the World Championships last year and grabbing her ninth national all-around title earlier this month.
Biles enchanted the Target Center crowd with a floor routine that featured a breathtaking triple-twisting double somersault on her first tumbling pass.
She had launched her night with a rock-solid parallel bars performance that garnered 14.425 points.
But Biles was clearly unhappy with a shaky balance beam routine.
She had to fight to hang on as she mounted the beam and had another wobble on a spin.
Her score of 13.650 was well below the 14.800 she put up twice at the US championships and, after a big step back on her dismount, Biles departed the podium looking furious.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From World
-
Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores5 minutes ago
-
Planting giant cactus to stave off desertification in Brazil5 minutes ago
-
Colombia into Copa quarters after romp while Brazil rolls15 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as elections heat up15 minutes ago
-
Migrant fans breathe life into Copa America7 hours ago
-
Kasatkina to face Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final7 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court ruling curbs power of federal agencies7 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP results7 hours ago
-
Bagnaia sets new lap record in Dutch MotoGP qualifying at the 'Cathedral'7 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules in favor of January 6 rioters7 hours ago
-
Max on Austrian sprint pole as Verstappen senior blasts 'childish' Horner7 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia should produce previously banned missiles7 hours ago