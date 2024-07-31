Biles Chases First Gold Of Olympics As Triathlon Postponed
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Simone Biles eyed her first gold of the Olympics on Tuesday while hazardous pollution levels in the River Seine forced the postponement of the men's triathlon and Paris sizzled in the heat.
The hottest ticket in town was at the Bercy Arena where gymnastics legend Biles attempts to lead the United States to victory in the final of the women's team event.
Biles appears to be back at the peak of her powers as she leads the United States on what has been billed as an Olympic redemption mission.
The 27-year-old, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.
But at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago, she battled the disorientating mental block gymnasts call the "twisties".
Biles dramatically pulled out of most of her events, including the team final, and the United States settled for silver behind Russia after winning gold in 2012 and 2016.
Biles, a 23-time world champion, left Tokyo with a silver and a bronze, but won plaudits for opening up on her mental health.
The US team made a strong start on Tuesday and Biles showed no ill-effects after tweaking her left calf and competing with her leg taped during qualifying.
