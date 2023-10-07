Open Menu

Biles Wins Historic Gold To Record Sixth World All-around Title

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANTWERP, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Simone Biles of the United States capped her stunning return by winning the sixth world all-around title here on Friday at the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The occasion took place in the Antwerp Sportpaleis, the same arena where she won her first world all-around title 10 years ago. The 26-year-old earned 58.399 points to secure the gold with powerful dominance, ahead of 2022 world champion Rebeca Andrade (56.766) from Brazil and her U.S. teammate Shilese Jones (56.332).

Biles showed a solid Cheng vault for the top score of 15.

100 and performed steadily on uneven bars for 14.333. She collected the highest scores from balance beam and floor exercise as well.

"The gold medal means everything," Biles said. "It means strength, courage, the fight, tenacity. It has been such a long journey to get back here and feel comfortable and confident to compete again."

It came 26 months after Biles made global headlines by withdrawing from most of the finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games to protect her physical and mental health after struggling with the "twisties" in training and competition.

