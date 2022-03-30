Bill Banning Activities of Russian Orthodox Church Submitted to Ukrainian Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) A bill banning activities of the Russian Orthodox Church on the territory of Ukraine, and seizing the church's real estate and other property, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Tuesday.

"To amend the Law of Ukraine On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations... To amend Article 3 with the fifth paragraph as follows: 'In order to protect public safety and order, the activities of religious organizations (associations)... whose governing center (department) is outside Ukraine in a country that is recognized by law to have committed military aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine are prohibited," the draft bill reads.

According to the draft bill, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers should "take necessary measures to seize real estate, goods and affects that are owned, leased or are on other grounds at the disposal of organizations (associations), whose activities are prohibited under this law."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.