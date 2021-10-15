Bill Clinton Hospitalized For Sepsis Which Is Not Linked To COVID-19 - Reports
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, has been hospitalized in California for sepsis which is not linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported.
Clinton's spokesperson said that the former president was in good spirits and could be released from the hospital tomorrow.
Clinton is being treated with antibiotics.