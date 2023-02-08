Bill Clinton Promised Yeltsin 'Closest Possible' US-Russia Ties - Archival Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Bill Clinton promised his Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin that he was determined to create "the closest possible partnership" between Russia and the United States, according to documents released by the National Security Archive at George Washington University.

"I am determined that, together, we can create the closest possible US-Russia partnership," Clinton told Yeltsin according to one of the released documents. "(W)e are determined to do whatever we can to help Russia's democratic reforms to succeed.

"

Clinton also assured Yeltsin that he would do everything he could to reduce the debt burden that Russia had inherited from the Soviet Union to the rest of the international community, the document said.

Clinton pointed out that he would work to "make our economic aid as beneficial as possible," including support for "rescheduling Russia's debt in the Paris Club," the document said.

Yeltsin had previously failed in his efforts to get Clinton's predecessor, President George H.W. Bush, to commit to such a close US-Russian relationship, the document added.