Bill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying overnight in the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis, although health indicators are trending in the right direction, Bill Clinton Spokesperson Angel Urena said in a statement.

"President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center. All health indicators are trending in the right direction... In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight," Urena said in a tweet on Friday.

Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19, CNN reported.