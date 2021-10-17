UrduPoint.com

Bill Clinton To Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, said.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours.

He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena said.

Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.

