Bill Cosby Released from Prison After Having His Conviction Overturned - Corrections Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Actor and comedian Bill Cosby has been released from prison following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Cosby was released from SCI Phoenix just before 2:30 p.m.," the department said on their official Twitter account.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault using incriminating statements that he made during a previous civil suit under oath, based on a decision by the then-District Attorney not to charge him criminally.

However, the subsequent District Attorney decided to prosecute Cosby nevertheless.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled earlier in the day that the initial District Attorney's decision not to criminally charge Cosby was unconditional and binding, ultimately resulting in them overturning his conviction and securing his release from prison.

Cosby, a former comedian and tv personality, has been accused by more than 60 women of various forms of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1960's. He consistently continues to deny the allegations of impropriety.