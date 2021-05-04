Bill Gates Announces Divorce From Wife Melinda After 27 Years of Marriage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US multibillionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage..

. We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the couple said in a joint statement via Twitter on Monday.

The microsoft founder and his wife said they will continue to work together at their charity foundation. Bill and Melinda Gates have three children.