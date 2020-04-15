Bill Gates Blasts Trump For 'Dangerous' WHO Funding Freeze

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday took aim at US President Donald Trump for halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that such a move is dangerous and that the organization's work is irreplaceable.

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them," Gates tweeted.

The billionaire philanthropist, whose charity work focuses on public health and disease eradication, added that the world needs WHO now more than ever.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he had instructed his administration to stop the US from funding the WHO, which he accused of mismanaging the outbreak response and failing to communicate the full threat of the virus.

Gates joined a chorus of criticism against Trump for the funding freeze, including many US politicians, as well as Germany, China and the United Nations.