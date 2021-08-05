UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates Calls Relationship With Epstein 'Huge Mistake'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates told CNN he regrets his communication with Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with him and give him the credibility. I made a mistake," the billionaire said in an interview, aired on Wednesday.

Gates added that he had several dinners with Epstein to discuss philanthropic projects for global health. However, the microsoft founder cut relations with the financier when "it looked like that wasn't a real thing."

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sex trafficking of minors and then died in jail the same year.

Eleven years before, the financier had been convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute and spent thirteen months in prison.

Gates and Epstein reportedly had dozens of meetings from 2011-2014. However, the Microsoft founder denied any business ties or friendship with the sex offender. In 2019, Gates' wife, Melinda, hired divorce lawyers reportedly over revelations of her husband's relationship with Epstein. On Monday, the couple finalized their divorce.

