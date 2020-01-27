Bill Gates Foundation Donates $10Mln to Contain Spread of Coronavirus in China, Africa

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced it would be donated $10 million to support the response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and Africa.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced that it is immediately committing $10 million in emergency funds and corresponding technical support to help frontline responders in China and Africa accelerate their efforts to contain the global spread of 2019-nCoV," the foundation said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the foundation is committing $5 million to support the efforts taken by the Chinese authorities, while the other $5 million will be spent to assist the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in scaling up public health measures against the virus among African Union member states.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China, and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.