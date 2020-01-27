UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Gates Foundation Donates $10Mln To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus In China, Africa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:09 PM

Bill Gates Foundation Donates $10Mln to Contain Spread of Coronavirus in China, Africa

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced it would be donated $10 million to support the response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced it would be donated $10 million to support the response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and Africa.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced that it is immediately committing $10 million in emergency funds and corresponding technical support to help frontline responders in China and Africa accelerate their efforts to contain the global spread of 2019-nCoV," the foundation said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the foundation is committing $5 million to support the efforts taken by the Chinese authorities, while the other $5 million will be spent to assist the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in scaling up public health measures against the virus among African Union member states.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China, and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Died Wuhan United States December Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

New satellite image shows signs of activity at N. ..

1 minute ago

Salvini's League loses bid to topple Italy govt in ..

5 minutes ago

'Koblumpi Music Festival' to be held next Sunday

1 minute ago

Chinese study analyzes familial Alzheimer's geneti ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Quake in Eastern Turkey Rises to 3 ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departur ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.