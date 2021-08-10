UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates Slides To 5th Place On Forbes List Of World's Wealthiest People After Divorce

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US billionaire entrepreneur and microsoft founder Bill Gates has lost his spot as the fourth-richest person in the world after he finalized his divorce from his wife Melinda, according to the Forbes magazine's Real Time Billionaires list.

Following a fresh set of stock transfers to his ex-wife, Gates is now worth an estimated $129.6 billion. The fourth position on the list went to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose wealth is estimated at $130.3 billion.

The billionaire's investment vehicle, Cascade Investment, transferred last week nearly $2.

4 billion worth of stocks to Melinda, Forbes reported, citing new Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Back in May, Melinda received another transfer worth $3.2 billion following the split announcement.

The pair announced their separation in early May. Last week, they submitted the terms of the division of assets, finalizing their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The divorce reportedly became the most expensive in the world, coming in at an estimated cost of $127 billion.

