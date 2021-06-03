UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Private Power Firms Team Up To Build US Nuclear Power Reactor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Private Power Firms Team Up to Build US Nuclear Power Reactor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said his advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower has teamed up with billionaire investor Warren Buffet's power firm PacifiCorp to build a so-called Natrium nuclear power facility on the site of a retiring coal plant in the US state of Wyoming.

"Wyoming has been a leader in energy for over a century and we hope our investment in Natrium will allow Wyoming to stay in the lead for many decades to come," Gates said in a live-streamed speech marking the launch of the project.

The reactor would be just the second nuclear plant built in the United States in the last 20 years by TerraPower, which Gates founded about 15 years ago, and PacifiCorp, which is owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company.

"This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said.

Proponents of nuclear energy say it is a superior emissions-free technology, although critics say advanced reactors like those involved in the Wyoming project could carry higher risks than conventional ones.

The Wyoming project will comprise a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage that could reach 500 MW during peak power cycles.

The project would cost about $1 billion, according to Gates, who achieved global recognition first as founder of the ubiquitous personal computers under Microsoft's Windows operating system before launching the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focused on public health in the global south and has played a role in the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related Topics

Century Technology Governor Nuclear Company Bill Gates Lead Superior United States SITE National University (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

46 minutes ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

1 hour ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

3 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.