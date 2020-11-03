Bill, Hillary Clinton Cast Votes for Biden, Harris in 2020 US Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and her husband Bill Clinton, the former US president, have both cast their ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on election day, the pair said on Tuesday.

"Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today!," Bill Clinton, who served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, wrote on Twitter.

In her post on the social media platform, Hillary Clinton did not say who she had voted for.

"Just voted. Felt good," the former Democratic candidate wrote.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump, although that was not enough to overcome Trump's advantage in the Electoral College.

The former Democratic candidate has said that the 2020 presidential election is the "most pivotal of our lifetimes."