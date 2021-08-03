Bill, Melinda Gates Finalize Divorce - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have finalized their divorce after 27 years of marriage, NBC news reported on Monday citing court documents.

The terms of the division of assets were submitted in a separate document that was not included in Monday's dissolution decree, the report said.

The microsoft founder and his now ex-wife, who have three adult children, announced their split in early May.

Melinda Gates had reportedly retained divorce lawyers in 2019 amid concerns over revelations of her now her now former husband's relationship with convicted pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Reports have also alleged that Gates was involved in extramarital trysts, including one with an employee.

The former couple has said they will continue to work together at their foundation that bears their Names.