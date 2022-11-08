Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announces $1.4Bln to Farmers in Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a $1.4 billion grant to help small farmers in Africa amid the effects of climate change, the foundation announced in a statement on Monday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister and President of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) Sameh Shukry has recently said on the sidelines of COP27 that African countries need funding to combat the effects of climate change, due to the fact that their populations suffer from its impact despite not being major contributors to climate change.

"Today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation echoed African leaders' calls for countries to rapidly scale-up finance for climate adaptation and pledged to invest $1.

4 billion to help smallholder farmers address the immediate and long-term impacts of climate change. The announcement was made by Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27)," the statement said.

Through this initiative, the fund will sponsor African innovative green farming industries over the next four years, help with the application of modern digital technologies in the field, and support women farmers.