Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Pledges $100Mln to COVID-19 Global Response

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will give $100 million to the global effort to tackle the new coronavirus, Melinda Gates, the co-chair of the fund, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will give $100 million to the global effort to tackle the new coronavirus, Melinda Gates, the co-chair of the fund, said on Monday.

She attended a virtual pledging event, Coronavirus Global Response, organized by the European Union and its partners, in a bid to to raise 7.

5 billion Euros in initial funding to kick-start the global cooperation.

"Our Foundation is proud to partner with you and I'm pleased to announce today that we will pledge $100 million towards this effort," Melinda Gates said at the international video conference.

