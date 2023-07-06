Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Justice Department to Protest Assange Case

US activists led by co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans on Thursday burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US activists led by co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans on Thursday burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several dozen activists and multiple international media observed the event.

After burning the replica, Cohen went to talk to security in an attempt to speak to Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials, but was not allowed in.

In response, he sat down on the floor in a sit-in protest.

After protesters set off pink smoke bombs, security officers issued� Cohen a warning to leave.

"I am going to do as much as I can, I hope it will inspire other people to do as much as they can," Cohen said.

Later, he was given a second warning and five minutes to leave. Cohen refused and said he would remain there to protest.

The participants also gave speeches on Assange and the Ukraine conflict, calling on the United States to encourage peace talks. Cohen said that Assange's extradition to the US would spark huge demonstrations that the country has never seen before.