Open Menu

Bill Of Rights Replica Set On Fire Outside US Justice Department To Protest Assange Case

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Justice Department to Protest Assange Case

US activists led by co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans on Thursday burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US activists led by co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans on Thursday burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several dozen activists and multiple international media observed the event.

After burning the replica, Cohen went to talk to security in an attempt to speak to Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials, but was not allowed in.

In response, he sat down on the floor in a sit-in protest.

After protesters set off pink smoke bombs, security officers issued� Cohen a warning to leave.

"I am going to do as much as I can, I hope it will inspire other people to do as much as they can," Cohen said.

Later, he was given a second warning and five minutes to leave. Cohen refused and said he would remain there to protest.

The participants also gave speeches on Assange and the Ukraine conflict, calling on the United States to encourage peace talks. Cohen said that Assange's extradition to the US would spark huge demonstrations that the country has never seen before.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Company United States Media Event From

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

7 seconds ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

8 seconds ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

10 seconds ago
 Ankara Says Sweden Needs to Prove Its Fight Agains ..

Ankara Says Sweden Needs to Prove Its Fight Against Terrorism to Join NATO

16 seconds ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

1 hour ago
Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

1 hour ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

1 hour ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

58 minutes ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World