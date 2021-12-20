Bill on Harsher Penalty for Officials for Torture to Be Heard This Year - Source

The bill aimed at toughening responsibility for torture organized by government officials and imprisoning them for up to 12 years, is planned to be considered in the first reading this year, it will be adopted no earlier than 2022, a source in the lower house told Sputnik on Monday

The bill was submitted earlier in the day.

"In the first reading, this bill is planned to be considered this year. The second and third (reading) will take place already in 2022," the source said.