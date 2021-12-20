UrduPoint.com

Bill On Harsher Penalty For Torture By Officials Submitted To Russian Parliament- Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:40 AM

Bill on Harsher Penalty for Torture by Officials Submitted to Russian Parliament- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A new bill on toughening the punishment for torture organized by representatives of the authorities has been submitted to Russia's lower house, the office of Pavel Krashennikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee, said on Monday.

"The facts of the use of cruel torture of prisoners in the Federal Penitentiary Service that became known raised the concern of the general public and cannot be ignored by lawmakers. Abuse of prisoners, the humiliation of their human dignity, violation of basic human rights can not be justified by any good intentions of law enforcement officers, any socially significant goals," the lawmaker's office said in a statement.

The draft also provides a more detailed and clear definition of torture, in line with the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, signed on December 10, 1984, and introduces the concept of intimidation as a means of controlling a prisoner or forcing another person to commit any action under pain of torture.

Additionally, coercion to testify will be equated with torture for Federal Penitentiary Service officers, the office said, noting that this will make it possible to prosecute not only investigators or persons conducting an inquiry for tortures, as provided for in the current version of the Russian criminal code, but also Federal Penitentiary Service officers.

The draft suggests that representatives of the authorities who commit torture be imprisoned for up to 12 years.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia December Criminals

Recent Stories

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

10 minutes ago
 Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s ..

Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s first esports-themed experien ..

18 minutes ago
 Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & ..

Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO Hilt ..

21 minutes ago
 Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at t ..

Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.85 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.85 million

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.