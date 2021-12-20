Bill on Harsher Penalty for Torture by Officials Submitted to Russian Parliament- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A new bill on toughening the punishment for torture organized by representatives of the authorities has been submitted to Russia's lower house, the office of Pavel Krashennikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee, said on Monday.

"The facts of the use of cruel torture of prisoners in the Federal Penitentiary Service that became known raised the concern of the general public and cannot be ignored by lawmakers. Abuse of prisoners, the humiliation of their human dignity, violation of basic human rights can not be justified by any good intentions of law enforcement officers, any socially significant goals," the lawmaker's office said in a statement.

The draft also provides a more detailed and clear definition of torture, in line with the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, signed on December 10, 1984, and introduces the concept of intimidation as a means of controlling a prisoner or forcing another person to commit any action under pain of torture.

Additionally, coercion to testify will be equated with torture for Federal Penitentiary Service officers, the office said, noting that this will make it possible to prosecute not only investigators or persons conducting an inquiry for tortures, as provided for in the current version of the Russian criminal code, but also Federal Penitentiary Service officers.

The draft suggests that representatives of the authorities who commit torture be imprisoned for up to 12 years.