Bill on Immunity From Criminal Liability for Servicepeople Submitted to Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A draft law on legal guarantees providing exemption from criminal liability for people who signed a contract for military service in the Russian armed forces during mobilization or martial law was submitted to the Russian State Duma on Tuesday.

"It is proposed to provide the guarantees on exemption from liability to certain groups of the convicted as well as people who have committed crimes if they are conscripted for military service in the Russian armed forces due to mobilization or during martial law, or if they sign a contract for military service in the Russian armed forces during mobilization, martial law or wartime," the explanatory note to the bill reads.

The bill also proposes to grant further immunity from criminal liability to those who receive state honors or are discharged from military service for certain reasons specified in the law on military service.

Commanders of military units will have to monitor the conduct of these individuals before the exemption takes effect, the bill added.