MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) A bill on a phased increase in the conscription age in Russia from 18 years old to 21 years old has been submitted to the lower house, according to the house's website.

"It is proposed to gradually raise the lower limit of the conscription age to 21 years," the website read.

it is also proposed to raise the upper limit of the conscription age to 30 years, the lower house said, adding that the draft provides for a transitional period until 2026.