UrduPoint.com

Bill On Russian-Kyrgyz Air Shield Submitted To Russian Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Bill on Russian-Kyrgyz Air Shield Submitted to Russian Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A bill seeking to create a joint Russian-Kyrgyz air defense shield has been lodged with the Russian parliament and is in the pipeline for ratification, according to a Tuesday entry in the legislature's online database.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed a joint air defense agreement in Moscow last August. It needs the approval of both parliaments and presidents to become law.

The draft legislation on ratifying the agreement has now been submitted for review by the Russian lower house's Eurasian integration committee, the online database showed.

Under the defense pact, Russia will coordinate joint air defense efforts, while its Central Asian ally will be in charge of command that conducts joint operations.

The bilateral agreement is part of a larger air shield initiative to protect former Soviet republics from missile threats. It will be renewed automatically every five years unless a signatory notifies the other party in writing about its decision to quit.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Kyrgyzstan August From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

46 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.