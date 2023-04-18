Bill on Russian-Kyrgyz Air Shield Submitted to Russian Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A bill seeking to create a joint Russian-Kyrgyz air defense shield has been lodged with the Russian parliament and is in the pipeline for ratification, according to a Tuesday entry in the legislature's online database.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed a joint air defense agreement in Moscow last August. It needs the approval of both parliaments and presidents to become law.

The draft legislation on ratifying the agreement has now been submitted for review by the Russian lower house's Eurasian integration committee, the online database showed.

Under the defense pact, Russia will coordinate joint air defense efforts, while its Central Asian ally will be in charge of command that conducts joint operations.

The bilateral agreement is part of a larger air shield initiative to protect former Soviet republics from missile threats. It will be renewed automatically every five years unless a signatory notifies the other party in writing about its decision to quit.