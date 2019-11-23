Bill Proposes New Congressional Oversight of US Troops Drawdown in Afghanistan - Senator

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A bipartisan bill has been introduced proposing new oversight process for Congress to monitor progress in negotiating peace in Afghanistan and withdrawing US forces from an 18-year-long war in that country, US Senator Robert Menendez said in a press release on Friday.

"Senators Bob Menendez... and Todd Young today introduced the Ensuring a Durable Afghanistan Peace Act of 2019, bipartisan legislation that provides for congressional oversight of the comprehensive Afghanistan peace process," the release said.

The legislation mandates congressional oversight over US diplomatic efforts to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and any agreement that emerges from the process, the release said.

Menendez said in the release there is no question that the number of US troops in Afghanistan should be significantly reduced.

"The way in which we draw down this military operation is critical so that Afghanistan does not descend into chaos," Menendez said.

The proposed legislation expresses support for pursuing a peace deal with the Taliban to bring an end to the conflict in Afghanistan and states that any action to curtail or remove US military forces from that country must include regular consultation with Congress, according to the release.