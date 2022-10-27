UrduPoint.com

Bill Protecting Russian Language From Overuse Of Foreign Words Submitted To State Duma

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Bill Protecting Russian Language From Overuse of Foreign Words Submitted to State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) A bill protecting the Russian language from the use of foreign words has been submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, according to the house's digital database.

"The draft Federal law stipulates the inadmissibility of the use of foreign words, except for those that do not have commonly used analogues in Russian, the list of which can be found in normative dictionaries," the explanatory note to the draft law read.

To become a law, the bill must be approved by the State Duma, then it will be submitted for approval to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house, and then sent to the president of Russia for signature and promulgation.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

9 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

9 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

9 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

9 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

9 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.