MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A new bill securing the role and determining the status of the Russian State Council, in the work in line with the recent constitutional changes, is in a high degree of readiness, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the parliamentary Committee on State-Building and Legislation, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a number of draft laws to the State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, to implement the constitutional amendments adopted this summer, including the bills on the State Council, the Russian government, the constitutional court and others.

"Bills related to the State Council and the hierarchy of laws in Russia are in a high degree of readiness," Krasheninnikov said.

The lawmaker confirmed that a Russian president would remain the head of the council, which had been formed 20 years ago as an advisory body made up of regional governors.

Putin has announced the need to strengthen the council's role when he proposed constitutional amendments. The constitutional changes were approved at the all-Russian vote in the summer.