Bill Seeks to End US Federal Funding to Cities, States Failing to Curb Riots - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Proposed legislation would withhold funding from cities and states across the United States that refused to take adequate measures to end rioting and restore order, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"Just now, I introduced the Protect America's Statues Act to cut funding from cities and states that refuse to restore order," McCarthy said via Twitter.

However, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is expected to reject the measure so that the Republican-controlled Senate could not ratify it to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

"Leftwing mobs are trying to erase history by destroying statues of George Washington, General Grant and Christopher Columbus.

Enough is enough," McCarthy said.

Other conservative Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan and Sam Graves joined McCarthy in sponsoring the legislation, which calls on local governments across the country to restore order and arrest rioters.

Since the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer in late May, statues of figures in US history including George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Christopher Columbus and General Ulysses S. Grant have been taken down or vandalized across the United States.

