Billingslea Ahead Of Arms Control Talks With Ryabkov: US Is Ready For Dialogue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The United States is prepared for a serious dialogue with Russia, Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Monday, ahead of talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"Negotiations about to start. The U.S.

is prepared for a serious dialogue," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, the top arms control officials will resume their dialogue in Vienna. The talks are aimed at extending the last major arms control deal in force between the countries, the New START agreement, which expires in February.

