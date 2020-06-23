UrduPoint.com
Billingslea Says New Round Of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks May Be Held In Late July

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:26 PM

US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Tuesday that the new round of the strategic stability talks with Russia could be held in late July or early August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Tuesday that the new round of the strategic stability talks with Russia could be held in late July or early August.

The official also said that the United States and Russia had agreed to work on a deal covering all nuclear weapons, not only strategic ones.

Billingslea added he was not ruling out the possibility to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that progress on the new deal was needed.

