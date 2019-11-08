UrduPoint.com
Billionaire Bloomberg Actively Preparing To Enter Democratic Presidential Race - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:10 AM

Billionaire Bloomberg Actively Preparing to Enter Democratic Presidential Race - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing paperwork to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential Primary, US media reported.

Bloomberg is expected to file documentation this week to put his name on the ballot in at least one state, the New York Times reported on Thursday citing people briefed on the matter.

Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson in a series of tweets said the former mayor fears none of the Democratic candidates currently running will beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

"We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated - but Mike [Bloomberg] is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that," Wolfson said shortly after the report surfaced. "Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win."

Bloomberg, facing a Friday deadline, dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify in the state's primary, according to the report.

