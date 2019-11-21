Billionaire Bloomberg Files Paperwork To Run For US President As Democrat - FEC Filing
Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially filed paperwork to run for president in the 2020 election as a Democrat, a filing with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) showed on Thursday.
Bloomberg filed an FEC Statement of Candidacy form to run as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, designating "Mike Bloomberg 2020" as his official campaign committee.