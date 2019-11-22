UrduPoint.com
Billionaire Bloomberg Files Paperwork to Run For US President As Democrat - FEC Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially filed paperwork to run for president in the 2020 election as a Democrat, a filing with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) showed on Thursday.

Bloomberg filed an FEC Statement of Candidacy form to run as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, designating "Mike Bloomberg 2020" as his official campaign committee.

Local media reports on Thursday said that despite registering, Bloomberg has not yet made a final decision to run, though he does plan to spend millions of Dollars on a voter registration drive aimed at weakening President Donald Trump.

Fox news reported that the former mayor plans to spend up to $20 million on the effort.

Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the founder of Bloomberg News outlet. His net worth is estimated at well over $50 billion.

