Billionaire Bosov Found Dead in Moscow Suburb - Source

Billionaire Dmitry Bosov, the chairman of the Board of Directors of ALLTECH Group, was found dead in the Moscow suburb of Odintsovo, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Billionaire Dmitry Bosov, the chairman of the board of Directors of ALLTECH Group, was found dead in the Moscow suburb of Odintsovo, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, a body was found in a house in Odintsovo," the source said.

Local authorities made an official statement about death of a man, aged 52, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found next to the body.

ALLTECH Group has a controlling interest in Sibanthracite Group a large metallurgical coal producer.