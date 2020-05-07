UrduPoint.com
Billionaire Bosov Found Dead In Moscow Suburb - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Billionaire Bosov Found Dead in Moscow Suburb - Source



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Billionaire Dmitry Bosov, the chairman of the board of Directors of ALLTECH Group, was found dead in the Moscow suburb of Odintsovo, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, a body was found in a house in Odintsovo," the source said.

Local authorities made an official statement about death of a man, aged 52, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found next to the body.

ALLTECH Group has a controlling interest in Sibanthracite Group a large metallurgical coal producer.

