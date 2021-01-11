UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billionaire Georgia Party Leader Says Quitting Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Billionaire Georgia party leader says quitting politics

The billionaire leader of Georgia's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is widely seen as the Western-backed country's most powerful man, announced Monday he was quitting politics

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The billionaire leader of Georgia's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is widely seen as the Western-backed country's most powerful man, announced Monday he was quitting politics.

Ivanishvili made the announcement after his Georgian Dream party claimed a narrow victory in a tightly-contested parliamentary election last year that sparked protests.

"My mission has been accomplished," the country's richest man said in a statement.

"I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power." Ivanishvili said he was stepping down as party chairman ahead of his 65th birthday next month and that it was time to "advance young people to the forefront".

He said he was "returning to my pre-2011, private lifestyle".

Georgia held a parliamentary election in October and November but protests broke out after the first round and the opposition boycotted the second round.

Georgian Dream scored a narrow victory against opposition parties, which accused it of "massively falsifying" the results, claims the ruling party denied.

Georgia became a darling of the West after Mikheil Saakashvili came to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution and instituted reforms to boost democratic institutions and battle corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Young Man Georgia October November From Opposition

Recent Stories

PDM is all set to take out anti-govt rally today i ..

6 minutes ago

General Bus terminal fee auctioned

4 minutes ago

Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in AJK's lake ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive starts in Bannu, Wazir sub-divisi ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive kick offs in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

Yemen's grinding six-year war

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.