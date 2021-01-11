UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billionaire Georgia Party Leader Says Quitting Politics

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Billionaire Georgia party leader says quitting politics

The billionaire leader of ex-Soviet Georgia's ruling party, widely seen as the country's most powerful man, announced on Monday he was quitting politics

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The billionaire leader of ex-Soviet Georgia's ruling party, widely seen as the country's most powerful man, announced on Monday he was quitting politics.

Bidzina Ivanishvili made the announcement after his Georgian Dream party claimed a narrow victory in parliamentary elections last year that sparked protests.

"My mission has been accomplished," the country's richest man said in a statement.

"I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power."Ivanishvili said he was stepping down as party chairman ahead of his 65th birthday next month and that it was time to "advance young people to the forefront".

The party's political council said later on Monday it was nominating Irakli Kobakhidze -- the party's executive secretary -- to take over.

Related Topics

Young Man Georgia From

Recent Stories

KP Govt taking steps for promotion of medical tour ..

2 minutes ago

Govt promulgates all ordinances as per law, Consti ..

2 minutes ago

KEMA condemns coercive measures to gag freedom of ..

5 minutes ago

CM Balochistan taking positive steps for investmen ..

5 minutes ago

Floods swamp roads, damage buildings in Kosovo, Al ..

5 minutes ago

Tribal districts to get internet services soon: Zi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.