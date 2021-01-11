Billionaire Georgia party leader says quitting politics

The billionaire leader of ex-Soviet Georgia's ruling party, widely seen as the country's most powerful man, announced on Monday he was quitting politics

Bidzina Ivanishvili made the announcement after his Georgian Dream party claimed a narrow victory in parliamentary elections last year that sparked protests.

"My mission has been accomplished," the country's richest man said in a statement.

"I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power."Ivanishvili said he was stepping down as party chairman ahead of his 65th birthday next month and that it was time to "advance young people to the forefront".

The party's political council said later on Monday it was nominating Irakli Kobakhidze -- the party's executive secretary -- to take over.