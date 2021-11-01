UrduPoint.com

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort To Stop Coal Use In 25 Countries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:57 PM

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries

Billionaire businessman and former US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launched new efforts to end the use of coal in 25 countries in an attempt to combat climate change and transition to clean energy, Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Billionaire businessman and former US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launched new efforts to end the use of coal in 25 countries in an attempt to combat climate change and transition to clean energy, Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the last decade, Bloomberg Philanthropies has helped shut down two-thirds of coal-fired power plants in the US and half in Europe - and that work continues. But around the world, too many coal plants are driving climate change and making people sick, so we are expanding our efforts to 25 more countries and setting an ambitious new goal: working to close a quarter of the world's coal plants by 2025 and cancel all proposed coal plants by that year, too," the statement said.

The proposed campaign would work to close one quarter of the world's 2,445 remaining coal plants and stop all 519 proposed ones by 2025, the statement said.

The announcement came at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, where the world leaders are currently meeting to discuss the international climate agenda.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will try to help end coal power and enable clean energy transition by convening private companies, public sector entities, philanthropy and non-governmental organizations to deliver a whole-of-society response, the statement said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Glasgow Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Re ..

UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Resolution to Prevent Arms Race ..

55 seconds ago
 60-day amnesty announced for prisoners in Balochis ..

60-day amnesty announced for prisoners in Balochistan

57 seconds ago
 South Africans go to polls to vote... and get jabb ..

South Africans go to polls to vote... and get jabbed

59 seconds ago
 UAF students to guide farming community about mode ..

UAF students to guide farming community about modern trends

3 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of development schem ..

Minister for early completion of development schemes

7 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of P ..

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.